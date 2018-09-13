EXPLOSION

Massachusetts gas explosions damage so many homes 'you can't even see the sky,' police chief says

EMBED </>More Videos

A police chief in Lawrence, Massachusetts says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts --
Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon says there are 20 to 25 homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who's in Lawrence, says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports at least one home has been demolished and several others have caught fire amid a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers are responding to the area to help secure areas after "multiple suspected gas explosions."

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he's "never seen anything like this."

The newspaper reported that some neighborhoods were being evacuated.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhouse fireu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EXPLOSION
Woman seriously injured after mistaking dynamite for candle
Houston men burned by e-cigarette battery explosions suing
New video shows blast that killed Austin serial bomber
Food truck feeds drivers stuck in gridlock freeway traffic
More explosion
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
Weak area of low pressure sending heavy rain into Texas
Man wanted for allegedly flashing himself to Pasadena girl
Spring Branch ISD teacher charged for sex assault of girl
Yellow house that defied Hurricane Ike now taking tenants
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Conroe priest accused of sex abuse of teens is out of jail
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Show More
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Elementary school evacuated after 2 staff members fall ill
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Ike 10 Years Later: Remembering the storm and watching the Gulf
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
More News