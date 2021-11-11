astroworld festival tragedy

Memorial High School freshman John Hilgert among those killed at Astroworld Festival

Local officials give update on Astroworld Festival incident that left 8 dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the eight people killed in Friday's Astroworld Festival disaster has been identified as a Memorial High School freshman by school administrators.

John Hilgert, a ninth grade student, died during the incident, according to a letter sent Saturday to Memorial High School parents.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial," MHS Principal Lisa Weir wrote. "This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving."
