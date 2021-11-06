Reunification center set up for people separated at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

The center is located at 8686 Kirby Drive near the South Loop.
The reunion location is being staffed by personnel from Houston Police, the Houston Fire Department and counselors, authorities said. City leaders urged family members to visit the location if they haven't been in touch with their loved ones who attended the concert.
Residents from outside the Houston-area who haven't heard loved ones who attended the festival can call 832-393-2991 or 832-393-2990.
Eight people died and hundreds of others were injured during the opening night of the popular weekend music festival at NRG Park, authorities said.
ABC13 met with a family who went to the reunification center in search of some answers. Authorities immediately told the family to go to Ben Taub Hospital. Once there, the family told us they learned their loved one was one of the eight who died.
The festival drew in tons of people excited to see festival founder and rapper Travis Scott, some even from out of town.
"People started pulling people over the railing to escape being suffocated and smashed," said one father who attended the event.
He said crowds trampled first responders who were trying to get to patients who needed CPR.
Houston Fire Department and Harris County medics transported 23 people to hospitals, 17 of those patients were taken away during the worst of the ordeal, according to Peña, who also said CPR had to be performed on 11 of the victims. HFD had 55 units in-service for the festival, Peña said.
The rest of the weekend's planned performances were canceled, and the area is now a crime scene as investigators work to find out what exactly happened.
Multiple fans were trampled Friday afternoon as hundreds rushed the event's perimeter, knocking down metal detectors and a security screening area. It still wasn't clear Saturday if anyone suffered major injuries during the earlier incident.
The event's 100,000 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale back in May.
Travis Scott, the popular rapper and organizer, launched the Astroworld Festival in 2018.
