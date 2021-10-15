Sports

After 5 straight ALCS trips, are the Astros a dynasty?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Are the Astros a dynasty after 5 straight ALCS trips?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After making five straight American League Championship Series, some Astros fans are starting to wonder if you can call the team a dynasty.

While the Astros are once again in the ALCS, there's no doubt the past five years have been special.

"They've got to enjoy this ride, because it doesn't happen," University of Houston associate professor Demetrius Pearson said.

Pearson works in sports and fitness administration at the University of Houston. His professional background has allowed him to acquire a wealth of sports history.

What he's seen out of Minute Maid Park has been historic.

"A very successful run," Pearson said. "Let's be frank. They have done some things that certainly Astros teams haven't done in the past."

Successful, yes. But, are the Astros a dynasty?

The term is used to define teams that have dominated for several years.

This year is the fifth straight ALCS trip for the 'Stros. "I think that's a little premature right now," Pearson said. "Yes, they've been most successful over the past five years."

Pearson said another championship would help. Even if the Astros won, there might be some doubts because of the 2017 cheating scandal.

SEE ALSO: White Sox reliever implies Astros may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of ALDS

Pearson said don't let rumors ruin this run for you. "There are always going to be haters out there, and those who are less successful are going to be most vocal about the past," he said.

In the 90's, the Rockets won back-to-back.

A World Series win this year would give the Astros another trophy, this time stamped 'D' for dynasty.

"They've made their mark," Pearson said. "There's no question about it, and they are on the brink of being a dynasty."

To get the second title, the Astros first have to get through the team that knocked them out of the 2018 postseason: The Red Sox.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News