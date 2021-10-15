After 5 straight ALCS trips, are the Astros a dynasty?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After making five straight American League Championship Series, some Astros fans are starting to wonder if you can call the team a dynasty.
While the Astros are once again in the ALCS, there's no doubt the past five years have been special.
"They've got to enjoy this ride, because it doesn't happen," University of Houston associate professor Demetrius Pearson said.
Pearson works in sports and fitness administration at the University of Houston. His professional background has allowed him to acquire a wealth of sports history.
What he's seen out of Minute Maid Park has been historic.
"A very successful run," Pearson said. "Let's be frank. They have done some things that certainly Astros teams haven't done in the past."
Successful, yes. But, are the Astros a dynasty?
The term is used to define teams that have dominated for several years.
This year is the fifth straight ALCS trip for the 'Stros. "I think that's a little premature right now," Pearson said. "Yes, they've been most successful over the past five years."
Pearson said another championship would help. Even if the Astros won, there might be some doubts because of the 2017 cheating scandal.
Pearson said don't let rumors ruin this run for you. "There are always going to be haters out there, and those who are less successful are going to be most vocal about the past," he said.
In the 90's, the Rockets won back-to-back.
A World Series win this year would give the Astros another trophy, this time stamped 'D' for dynasty.
"They've made their mark," Pearson said. "There's no question about it, and they are on the brink of being a dynasty."
To get the second title, the Astros first have to get through the team that knocked them out of the 2018 postseason: The Red Sox.
