'Stros will see you at the Juice Box Wednesday for Game 1 of ALCS

LET'S GO! After a marathon game Saturday, our guys punched their ticket to their sixth straight ALCS. Monday night's Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians will tell us who we'll be up against.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The game times are set for the American League Championship Series but the Astros will have to wait a little longer to see who they will be playing.

One thing's for sure, the guys will see you all at the Juice Box on Wednesday.

The Astros punched their ticket to their sixth straight ALCS after a marathon 18-inning game Saturday night. And in case you missed it, it was Jeremy Pena who sealed the deal with a single home run to complete the sweep of Seattle Mariners.

As for who they will face, the Yankees were able to force a Game 5 thanks to a strong outing on the mound Sunday night by former Astro Gerrit Cole.

A winner-take-all Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians is set for Monday night in New York.

Here is a look at the ALCS schedule.

No matter who wins Monday night, Game 1 will be Wednesday and Game 2 is set for Thursday. Both will be at Minute Maid Park with a first pitch at 6:37 p.m.

The Astros also have home field advantage now through their playoff run.

For more information or to find tickets, visit the Astros website.