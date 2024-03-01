Tomball native returns to home area after blasting HRs in his 1st 3 collegiate career at-bats

Tomball native Chase Mora is a record-setting Texas State baseball player. He returns to his home area for the Astros Foundation College Classic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The opportunity to play in Houston this weekend really hits home for Texas State University sophomore Chase Mora.

"It's cool coming back to the hometown, for sure," Mora told ABC13 on Thursday. "Playing at Minute Maid (Park) for the first time is going to be a really cool experience."

While this weekend's Astros Foundation College Classic is Mora's first time playing at Minute Maid Park, the Tomball High School product was all about making it home last season via the home run.

On his way to freshman All-America honors, Mora led the Bobcats with 17 homers a year ago, the most by a freshman in program history. It's not too shabby for a guy overlooked by many major programs due to an arm injury late in his high school career.

"Coach (Steven) Trout and all the staff had faith in me and gave me every chance possible to go prove myself last season," Mora said of his record-setting 2023 season. "And, obviously, just working my butt off in the offseason to get right and get back for the season."

Twice last season, Mora was named National Player of the Week. The first time was when he made his college debut by becoming the first player in NCAA history to hit a home run in each of his first three collegiate plate appearances.

"That was an unreal moment," Mora recalled. "At first, I was still in shock. I didn't understand what I just did or anything."

And his record-breaking performance was certainly a hit in his hometown. Riding in a sports car adorned with a sign reading, "Tomball Baseball Legend in the Making," Mora was celebrated during the 58th Annual Tomball Holiday Parade.

"Bruce Hillegeist, president of the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce, reached out to me, and I really appreciate all the support back home," Mora said of being toasted by his hometown. "That was awesome being honored in the parade."

His college career has already involved home-run and hometown honors. Now, he'll add playing in the home ballpark of the Houston Astros to his resume.

