'Take It Back DOO-DOO-DOO': Astros fans remake 'Baby Shark' song

HOUSTON, Texas -- Astros fans took over Nationals Park after Game 5's victory by singing the Washington Nationals unofficial anthem, Baby Shark.ABC13's sports reporter Bob Slovak tweeted a video of fans in Washington D.C. singing "Take it back DOO-DOO-DOO-DOO-DOO-DOO!"Nationals fans have been heard hundreds of times singing, playing or dancing to Baby Shark after a win.Nationals' player Gerardo Parra uses the notorious Baby Shark as his walk-out song. According to Major League Baseball's website, it's been Parra's walk-up song since June.But honestly, we like our version way better!