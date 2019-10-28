'Take It Back DOO-DOO-DOO': Astros fans remake 'Baby Shark' song

RELATED: Here's why we should all wear a flannel shirt during Game 6
ABC13's sports reporter Bob Slovak tweeted a video of fans in Washington D.C. singing "Take it back DOO-DOO-DOO-DOO-DOO-DOO!"
Greatest celebration video of the night by @astros fans. #TakeItBack to Baby Shark. #Astros @abc13sports @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/eSR6nz31yQ— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 28, 2019
Nationals fans have been heard hundreds of times singing, playing or dancing to Baby Shark after a win.
Nationals' player Gerardo Parra uses the notorious Baby Shark as his walk-out song. According to Major League Baseball's website, it's been Parra's walk-up song since June.
But honestly, we like our version way better!