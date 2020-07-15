coronavirus texas

Houston Astros selling chance to 'attend' games as a cutout

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you miss going to Minute Maid Park to see the Astros play? With this creative solution from the Astros, you can still attend games despite the pandemic...sort of!

For a $100 donation, you can upload a smiling photo of yourself in your team gear and the Astros will turn it into a cutout and place it in the stands.

Net proceeds from cutout purchases will go to the Astros Foundation to support ongoing efforts in the Houston community.

Quantities are limited and cutouts will be made on a first-come-first serve basis.

You can purchase a cutout at mlb.com/astros.

Your photo could end up in the Crawford Boxes, Houston Methodist Hall of Fame Alley, Budweiser Patio or Bullpen.

The earlier you upload your photo, the higher likelihood your cutout will be installed at the beginning of the regular season.

"We cannot guarantee the condition of your cutout after exposure to weather, outdoor elements, and balls leaving the playing field," the team wrote in a release. "At this time, cutouts will not be provided to fans regardless of damage to the cutout or changes to the season schedule."

Images that contain the following will not be approved:
  • Selfies
  • People next to one another - crop others out so they know which one is you
  • Blurry images
  • Inappropriate gestures
  • Commercial advertisements including slogans, websites, and phone numbers
  • Social media handles and hashtags
  • Offensive or negative references to any MLB team or MLB Player
  • Names of any MLB players
  • Political statements or endorsements
  • Third party logos/branding
  • Obscene, lewd, explicit, discriminatory, derogatory, violent, offensive, infringing or otherwise inappropriate references


Read the full list of photo guidelines at mlbstatic.com.
