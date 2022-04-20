Astros claim City Connect uniform debut sales record by 329%, team touts

Space City launch day at the Astros Team Store outsold the 2017 World Series Champion Gold Rush event by 73%.

The Sunday, April 10 launch had the team store's second-largest non-game day sales total ever, just behind the day after the Astros won the 2017 World Series.

Jose Altuve's Space City jersey was the most popular uniform sold on launch day, followed by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez.

Our #SpaceCity launch was out of this world. We beat the previous best City Connect launch day sales record by 329%. 🤯



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros haven't yet played in their brand new "Space City" uniforms, but they've already set records across the majors.Ahead of the on-field debut of the NASA-themed gear Wednesday night, the team announced its jersey set a record for the most City Connect uniforms sold on launch day - by 329% more than the second-best team's debut.Houston was the ninth MLB team to debut an alternative jersey under the Nike City Connect collection, which began during the 2021 season."The designs (of the City Connect Series) explore a franchise's connection to its city and its fanbase, each with distinct personalities, values, customs and traditions,"said.The Space City gear marries the city's rich space travel history, as shown in the uniform's lettering, as well as the jerseys' recognizable navy and orange color palette.The team also claimed these distinctions as part of its successful Space City launch:Space City jerseys and hats are being sold at the Astros Team Store at Union Station, as well as inside the ballpark at all merchandise locations during games. And the Astros have aThe Astros get to officially break in the new look during a game when their series with the Los Angeles Angels concludes Wednesday night.