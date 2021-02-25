black history month

"Nothing gets me down:" One of the first Black Marines reflects on his service

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Arthur Jackson was 19-years-old when joined the Marines and left Houston for Montford Point, North Carolina.

He was among the first African-American members of the Marine Corps, a group that has become known as "The Montford Point Marines."

"I felt I had a duty to perform, and that's what I did," said Jackson, who is now 98 years old.

African-American men weren't permitted to serve in the Marines until a 1941 executive order was signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Black Marines started training in North Carolina less than a year later, but were segregated from their white counterparts.

"Nothing gets me down," said Jackson. "And I think it's because of what I went through in the Marine Corps."

Jackson spent three years in the Marines, including a stint in Japan during World War II.

"It was really to serve my country," Jackson explained. "I wasn't afraid of anything."

Jackson's ability to overcome discrimination, segregation, and more isn't lost on his family.

"My father has always been a very strong man," said Elder Charles Jackson, Arthur's son. "He was a stepping stone for others to follow after him."

Jackson married his wife, Horese, before leaving for the Marines, and the couple went on to have five children. Mrs. Jackson passed away in 2011, but their family legacy is one of strength, God, and hard work.

"My father has never said a cuss word in his life," said son Dwayne Jackson. "I've never seen him mad."

Arthur turns 99 in July, and says his secret to staying young is his current girlfriend, Hilda Wilson. The couple has known each other for years, but didn't start dating until 2018.

"She inspires me," said Jackson. "She really does."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack historymilitaryblack history monthworld war iiafrican americansmarines
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Celebrating Black-owned businesses across America
This brewer is the 1st Black woman in PA to have a signature beer after launching French Toast Ale
Philly rapper Chill Moody wants you to enjoy 'Nice Things' with new kombucha
NJ brewery honors Black History Month with special beer series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas mask order could end 'pretty soon,' Gov. Abbott says
Light rain and fog continue as front stalls out
3 new COVID-19 variants emerging in Houston area
Doctor and nurses braved winter storm to help baby born at 24 weeks
Teen accused of shooting neighbor as she did yardwork
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
STREAMING NOW: Lawmakers grill ERCOT over storm outages
Show More
LIVE BLOG: 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg in Austin for ERCOT hearings
3-day search for missing Texas State student starts tomorrow
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
No Layups: Does the national media hate Houston?
ABC13 virtual job fair: Find your next gig!
More TOP STORIES News