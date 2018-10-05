The arrest of former Rice University player Stuart Mouchantaf in the death of Blain Padgett has shocked many at Rice, including a former coach who knew both young men.Shock and sadness are how former coach David Bailiff described the moment he learned Mouchantaf was charged with selling the drugs that took Padgett's life."He was just a stand-up guy when he was at Rice with us. You saw him stand up for what was right. It makes it more heartbreaking when you find out that it was him." said Bailiff.Stuart's cousin, Sam Mouchantaf, said he's stunned at the accusations."Stuart? No, he was a football player. No, no, not him," Sam said.Bailiff says if it's possible anything positive can come from this, he hopes parents will tell their children that taking unprescribed pills is not worth the risk."Parents, talk to your kids tonight. Hold them close. Educate them. Let them know how much you love them, cause you need to have this discussion now, not when it's too late," Bailiff said.