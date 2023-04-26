Officers spoke to the suspect for about six hours in an attempt to settle things peacefully, police said. Still, the suspect remained put until he started firing at officers.

Armed man 'causing disturbance' in homeowner's yard killed after firing at Missouri City police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect accused of causing a disturbance in a homeowner's yard was shot to death by Missouri City officers after police say he turned violent during peaceful negotiations efforts.

Officers were called about a man with a gun in their yard at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to Pecan Valley Drive, according to Lt. Jeffrey York, who ABC13 spoke to Wednesday at the scene.

Officers spoke to the suspect for about six hours in an attempt to settle things peacefully, York said. Still, the suspect remained put.

Suddenly, the suspect started firing shots which prompted officers to return fire, ultimately killing the suspect at the scene, York said.

Police said he may have had a previous relationship with the homeowner.

