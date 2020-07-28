Armed robbers wanted after shooting store clerk at Starr Shop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for three suspects responsible for an armed robbery of Starr Shop on Lockwood back on July 10 that left a store clerk with two gunshot wounds.According to reports, robbers got into the store around 5:20 a.m. after using chunks of concrete to break the glass door.One suspect was seen quickly jumping onto the counter, pushing the plexiglass partition out of the way, then quickly pistol-whipping the clerk.The video goes on to show the suspect with the gray hoodie repeatedly hitting the clerk in the head with a gun.Police say it's clear that the employee wasn't offering any resistance, but they are questioning why the suspect still decided to shoot him.The employee was almost shot in the head, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, and his stomach but is expected to survive.Police are searching for the suspects they say fled in what appeared to be a small Hyundai SUV.