Pets & Animals

Baby elephants play in snow at zoo in Arizona

ARIZONA -- Elephants at an Arizona zoo got to enjoy a rare snowfall in a moment they'd never forget.

Video shows the elephants at the Reid Park Zoo playing as the snow fell Tuesday.

One baby elephant named Penzi alternated between splashing around in the enclosure's pond and rolling in the mud.

Her older sister Nandi and a few other elephants also could not resist frolicking amid the flurries.

Meantime the other zoo animals cozied up and stayed warm.

It was an unusual sight to see Nevada's Las Vegas and Arizona's deserts transformed into winter wonderlands.

The snow was a welcome relief for many in the drought-plagued western United States.

ALSO READ: Should you wear two face masks?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonazooelephantssnowelephant
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by stray bullet while sitting in bed with wife
HCSO deputy recovering after being shot, suspect detained
Police investigating well-known store owner found shot to death
Houston's housing market hot despite COVID-19 pandemic
Homebuying can be impacted by low-level criminal records, study shows
First of 3 cold fronts brings cooler air today
How TX compares to rest of US in vaccinating people
Show More
Biden to pause oil, gas sales on public lands: Sources
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Washington's Jennifer King is first Black female assistant coach in NFL
New CEO of Walgreens is only Black woman leading Fortune 500 company
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
More TOP STORIES News