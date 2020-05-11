Houston bakery offering free cakes to graduating high school and college students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston bakery wants to help families celebrate their high school and college graduates despite the COVID-19 pandemic.Arandas Bakery is offering free cake for the class of 2020.Anyone graduating from high school or college just needs to bring a school ID and proof of graduation to place an order for the cake."It's our way to say Congratulations and help celebrate YOU! We are proud to serve and give back to the community," the bakery wrote in a Facebook post.The offer is good all month long for personal size cakes.Just visit the locations on Airline, Beechnut, the Gulf Freeway and the Eastex Freeway.By the way, be sure to present the Facebook post below as well to claim your cake!