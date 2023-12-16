Robbery suspect wanted after 14-year-old boy shot in the leg in northwest Houston, police say

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is expected to survive after being shot and mugged in northwest Houston Saturday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department posted about the robbery on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 3:35 a.m.

Investigators said ShotSpotter technology detected shots had been fired at 6400 Antoine Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

According to police, a man with a white beard shot the teenager for money and took off.

An officer used a tourniquet on the 14-year-old's leg until medics arrived and took him to the hospital. HPD said he is expected to be OK.

Police said investigators are speaking with possible witnesses but didn't provide more details.

According to ABC13's Safety Tracker, 73 robberies have been reported in the last 12 months in the area including Woodland Trails, Oaks of Inwood, Bayou Bend, Cole Creek Manor and Inwood Forest, home to an estimated 38,000 people.

HPD launched the ShotSpotter pilot program in 2019. There are sensors in parts of the city that monitor when a gun is fired and alerts officers.

READ MORE: 'ShotSpotter' not curbing violence and only delaying HPD response times, Houston Chronicle reports