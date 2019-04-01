priest sex abuse

Another former Conroe church priest removed over misconduct

EMBED <>More Videos

'We are stunned': Houston church reacts to priest's allegations | ABC13's Nick Natario reports

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston priest who formerly served a Conroe Catholic church, where another clergy member was accused of sexual misconduct with minors, has been removed from active ministry.

According to a Facebook post to followers by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father Jesus Suarez was removed due to allegations of sexual misconduct with minors while serving in Colombia. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston elaborated in a statement that one of the minors may have given birth:

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has removed Father Jesus Suarez from public ministry while it investigates an allegation that he sexually abused minors, which may have resulted in the birth of children. The abuse allegedly occurred in Colombia, before he came to the United States in 1994.

The Archdiocese was just recently made aware of this allegation and it has received no other allegations of sexual abuse of minors against him.

A letter regarding this was read to parishioners at all churches in the Archdiocese where Father Suarez has previously served. Most recently, Fr. Suarez was serving as Pastor of St. Philip of Jesus Parish in Houston.

The Houston Police Department has been notified of this allegation.

Suarez served as parochial vicar at the Conroe church, Sacred Heart said.

"All prior assignment parishes and his present one are being advised so that if there was any sexual misconduct by him with minors in these parishes, those victims would contact civil authorities," the post went on to state.

Suarez's name did not appear in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston's clergy abuse list released in January.

The church was previously home to Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, who is accused of sexual misconduct with multiple teenagers spanning decades.

Victims and their advocates have accused the archdiocese of covering up La Rosa-Lopez's alleged actions through re-assignments.

MORE PRIEST SEX ABUSE NEWS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyconroepriest sex abusecatholic churchpriest
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
Cardinal sentenced to 6 years in prison for abusing 2 boys
Ex-priest defrocked for sex abuse killed in his home
French cardinal convicted of not reporting abuse
TOP STORIES
Catastrophic crash kills 4 teens, including 3 siblings
18-year-old killed over pot sale at Sonic in La Marque: Police
Valet says dealership in The Woodlands fired him over jury duty
4 dead in 'multiple homicide' at North Dakota business
Shooting suspect arrested after hours-long standoff
Drugs from veterinary practice used to rape teens: Lawsuit
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Show More
Student acting out 'Butterfly Effect' stabs classmates: Police
ITC to resume removing product from tanks after pumping issue
Autism Awareness Month: Meet new 'Sesame Street' characters
Chris Paul reacts to death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
UNC women's basketball staff on leave pending review
More TOP STORIES News