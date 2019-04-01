CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston priest who formerly served a Conroe Catholic church, where another clergy member was accused of sexual misconduct with minors, has been removed from active ministry.
According to a Facebook post to followers by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father Jesus Suarez was removed due to allegations of sexual misconduct with minors while serving in Colombia. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston elaborated in a statement that one of the minors may have given birth:
The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has removed Father Jesus Suarez from public ministry while it investigates an allegation that he sexually abused minors, which may have resulted in the birth of children. The abuse allegedly occurred in Colombia, before he came to the United States in 1994.
The Archdiocese was just recently made aware of this allegation and it has received no other allegations of sexual abuse of minors against him.
A letter regarding this was read to parishioners at all churches in the Archdiocese where Father Suarez has previously served. Most recently, Fr. Suarez was serving as Pastor of St. Philip of Jesus Parish in Houston.
The Houston Police Department has been notified of this allegation.
Suarez served as parochial vicar at the Conroe church, Sacred Heart said.
"All prior assignment parishes and his present one are being advised so that if there was any sexual misconduct by him with minors in these parishes, those victims would contact civil authorities," the post went on to state.
Suarez's name did not appear in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston's clergy abuse list released in January.
The church was previously home to Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, who is accused of sexual misconduct with multiple teenagers spanning decades.
Victims and their advocates have accused the archdiocese of covering up La Rosa-Lopez's alleged actions through re-assignments.
MORE PRIEST SEX ABUSE NEWS:
Another former Conroe church priest removed over misconduct
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News