Another former Conroe church priest removed over misconduct

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston priest who formerly served a Conroe Catholic church, where another clergy member was accused of sexual misconduct with minors, has been removed from active ministry.According to a Facebook post to followers by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father Jesus Suarez was removed due to allegations of sexual misconduct with minors while serving in Colombia. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston elaborated in a statement that one of the minors may have given birth:Suarez served as parochial vicar at the Conroe church, Sacred Heart said."All prior assignment parishes and his present one are being advised so that if there was any sexual misconduct by him with minors in these parishes, those victims would contact civil authorities," the post went on to state.Suarez's name did not appear in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston's clergy abuse list released in January.The church was previously home to Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, who is accused of sexual misconduct with multiple teenagers spanning decades.Victims and their advocates have accused the archdiocese of covering up La Rosa-Lopez's alleged actions through re-assignments.