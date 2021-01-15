This Day In History

On this day in history: Ann Richards sworn in as Texas governor in 1991

Today marks 30 years since Ann Richards was sworn in as Texas governor, making her only the second woman in history to hold the office.

Richards took the oath of office on Jan. 15, 1991 after defeating oilman Clayton Williams in a close, but bitter election. She won after serving as Texas State Treasurer for eight years.

Richards took office as the Texas political landscape continued to change from a one-party state run by Democrats to a one-party state run by the GOP, a trend that holds today. She was the last Democrat to hold the office.

While only serving one term, Richards is credited with reforming the Texas prison system, vehicle insurance requirements, school finance measures, and the creation of the Texas Lottery.

She was defeated in the 1994 Republican landslide that swept the country at the time, losing to George W. Bush in his first successful political run.

Jan. 15, 1991 was also notable in Texas politics with the swearing-in of Kay Bailey Hutchison as State Treasurer. Hutchison went on to become the first woman to represent Texas in the United States Senate two years later. Bush went on to become 43rd President of the United States in 2001.

After her 1994 defeat, Richards became an advisor at communications and law firms and returned to her roots as a teacher at the University of Texas for a semester in 2005. She died of cancer on Sept. 13, 2006 at the age of 72.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexastexas politicstexas newstexashistorythis day in history
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
The Houston Astros name turns 56 years old
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Houston man met JFK in Houston day before 1963 assassination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after leading deputies to car with body inside
Missing Liberty Co. 22-year-old last seen after car crash
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Check out these FREE Houston-area events this weekend
Students to share 2021 vision of MLK speech in contest today
Most blame Trump for Capitol attack, poll finds
Show More
Bipartisan bill would honor officer who fended off Capitol rioters
Mega Millions jackpot at $750M for drawing tonight
New gadgets help improve the home office
Houston father hopeful for Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 plan
Shutdowns on I-45 and US-59 could slow down your weekend
More TOP STORIES News