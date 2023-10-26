OB/GYN office in Spring closes without warning, leaving expecting parents without doctors

A Spring couple said their doctor's sudden clinic closure has left them with unneeded stress six weeks out from their due date.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring couple, just weeks away from having their first child, are looking for a new doctor after their previous provider abruptly closed her practice.

Last Friday, Terrii and Tommy Glover, who are expecting a boy, were on their way to the first of her weekly appointments with Dr. Anita Fulton when Fulton, they say, called.

"My doctor was like, 'Hey, um, my practice is closed. No. Effective immediately. Your appointment is canceled,'" Terrii Glover, 34 weeks pregnant, recalled.

At first, she thought Fulton was joking, but when they arrived at New Experience OB/GYN Medspa on Kuykendahl in Spring, there were notes on the door, and the office was empty.

"(We) looked in the window. Absolutely nothing was there," Tommy Glover said.

They had been there just a week and a half earlier.

"You could have given us the courtesy to say, 'Hey, there's a possibility I may not be here at the end of the month,' to give us time to look for another doctor. But 24 hours - not even 24 hours - 45 minutes? That's bizarre," Terrii said.

The Glovers said they had been patients since April, and there was a waiting room full of expectant mothers for every visit.

No one answered when ABC13 stopped by Fulton's house in the Champions area on Wednesday night. Fulton declined to comment via text message but wrote that she is following Texas Medical Board rules for discontinuing a practice. One rule is giving patients reasonable notification.

At the shuttered office Wednesday afternoon, medical waste boxes were on the sidewalk outside the office, and there was a notice posted on the window saying the lease was in default.

"This is serious. I understand not everything might be going well in your life, but a pregnant person isn't supposed to be stressed this close to the pregnancy. We don't need that," Tommy said.

According to online records, Fulton is in good standing with the Texas Medical Board. A spokesman did not respond to an email seeking comment about the closure.

The Glovers said Fulton followed up with an email referring them to three doctors, none of whom agreed yet to take them on as new patients. They have called more than two dozen others and are considering using a midwife as a last resort.

Baby Jaxon's due date is just six weeks away.

"Do I have to call 100 doctors? Maybe someone will say yes, but everyone isn't budging. We just need some help. Somebody help, please," Tommy pleaded.

