An inside look at devastating storm damage in Franklin, Texas

FRANKLIN, Texas (KTRK) -- After Saturday's deadly storms, 55 homes were left completely destroyed, dozens of people injured, and now, the city is dealing with $3 million worth of damage and clean up.

In the video above, ABC13 Eyewitness News was in Franklin, Texas on Monday getting a closer look at the devastating damage and the families affected.

The National Weather Service said Monday that a survey team found evidence of an EF3 twister with winds of at least 136 mph near Weches, Texas, and that two other smaller tornadoes touched down in the same region on Saturday. The tornado that flattened part of Franklin was an EF3.

Four people were killed in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

