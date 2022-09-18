Stars come out for premiere of 'Amsterdam'

'Amsterdam' tells the story of what happened to the veterans of World War I when the depression hit. Sandy Kenyon has a preview.

NEW YORK -- Stars come out in New York City for the premiere of 'Amsterdam'

The stars came out Sunday night at Lincoln Center for the premiere of 'Amsterdam' - a new feature premiering next month just in time for Oscar consideration.

'Amsterdam' features three past Oscar winners and even an Oscar host. It is directed by a guy who grew up in Larchmont. Writer-director David O. Russell has earned Oscar nominations for films like 'The Fighter,' 'Silver Linings Playbook,' 'American Hustle,' and his latest is making a bold bid for attention.

'Amsterdam' tells us the story of what happened to the veterans of World War I when the depression hit, and it wasn't pretty.

Christian Bale and John David Washington play soldiers wounded in action, cared for by a French nurse portrayed by Margo Robbie.

After a post-war interlude in Amsterdam, the guys find themselves mixed up in a murder back in the United States. With the depression putting a strain on democracy, a general, played by Robert De Niro gets recruited by American fascists, but will the commander be a friend or foe to our heroes?

Robert DeNiro is so great, and there are also brief appearances by Taylor Swift, Mike Myers, and Chris Rock will be fun for their fans.

'Amsterdam' is out October 7 and is distributed by 20th Century Fox, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.