Kinder HSPVA teen gets emotional American Idol surprise with the help of ABC13's Samica Knight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A senior at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts got the surprise of a lifetime when ABC13 showed up to his vocal class Monday.He was presented with a silver American Idol ticket, and a chance to audition for some of the top producers of the show.Douglas Mills was dressed in a white button down shirt and black slacks when our ABC13 cameras arrived. He had been told that he was leading a tour for the news crew to record video of his school.The 18-year-old vocal student came highly recommended by his music teachers because of his talent, dedication and determination after persevering through multiple surgeries throughout high school."I have a longer leg," said Mills. "This one is longer than this one, and I had a halo on it for like nine months, so six needles going straight into my knee."His mother said the surgery led to Douglas being in a wheelchair for eight months.It was a very emotional moment as ABC13 anchor Samica Knight, who graduated from Kinder HSPVA, presented Douglas with the surprise ticket. He was speechless.Douglas is already preparing for his virtual audition later this week.