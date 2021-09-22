american idol

Kinder HSPVA teen gets emotional American Idol surprise with the help of ABC13's Samica Knight

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston teen gets emotional American Idol surprise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A senior at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts got the surprise of a lifetime when ABC13 showed up to his vocal class Monday.

He was presented with a silver American Idol ticket, and a chance to audition for some of the top producers of the show.

Douglas Mills was dressed in a white button down shirt and black slacks when our ABC13 cameras arrived. He had been told that he was leading a tour for the news crew to record video of his school.

The 18-year-old vocal student came highly recommended by his music teachers because of his talent, dedication and determination after persevering through multiple surgeries throughout high school.

"I have a longer leg," said Mills. "This one is longer than this one, and I had a halo on it for like nine months, so six needles going straight into my knee."



His mother said the surgery led to Douglas being in a wheelchair for eight months.

It was a very emotional moment as ABC13 anchor Samica Knight, who graduated from Kinder HSPVA, presented Douglas with the surprise ticket. He was speechless.

Douglas is already preparing for his virtual audition later this week.

You can see the heartwarming moment Douglas was surprised with his silver ticket on ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. today.

Follow Samica Knight on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsingingteenagersurgeryperforming artsamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Is he our next American Idol? HSPVA vocalist moves on to next round
'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year
Bobby Bones talks about his new show with adventure and heart
'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News