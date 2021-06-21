american airlines

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

By Rashard Rose, CNN
Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines said it is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone, and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward, CNN reported.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors' challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline's Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.
