Amber alert canceled for 3 children abducted near Waco

BELLMEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bellmead Police Department near Waco canceled an Amber Alert after asking for the public's help in finding three children who they thought to be in grave or immediate danger.The Amber Alert was canceled around 4:20 a.m.It is unclear at this time where the children were located and if they were found safe.Police were searching for 6-year-old Athena Alcoser, 5-year-old Nathan Alcoser, and 10-month-old Julissa Roman.Police were also searching for 23-year-old Dezirae Renae Alcoser in connection with the abduction of the children.