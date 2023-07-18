Amber Alert Texas: 1-year-old Jamar Ross of Tyler missing since July 14

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement across Texas activated an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a small child who has already gone missing for four days and counting.
An urgent notice was sent to mobile devices regarding 1-year-old Jamar Ross, whom the Texas Department of Public Safety said was last seen in Tyler, Texas, at 1:34 p.m. on Friday, July 14.
Authorities believe the child is with 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson. Their relationship was not immediately disclosed.
Texas DPS gave the following descriptions for little Jamar and Jackson:
Abducted child: Jamar Ross
- Age: 1 year old
- Race: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Weight: 45 lbs.
- Height: 2 feet 8 inches
- Gender: Male
Suspect: Tarhondia Jackson
- Age: 26 years old
- Race: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Weight: 200 lbs.
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Gender: Female
Anyone with information on Jamar's whereabouts is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.