Amber Alert Texas: 1-year-old Jamar Ross of Tyler missing since July 14

The child may be with Tarhondia Jackson, a Texas DPS bulletin read.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 10:35PM
What is an Amber Alert?
What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement across Texas activated an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a small child who has already gone missing for four days and counting.

An urgent notice was sent to mobile devices regarding 1-year-old Jamar Ross, whom the Texas Department of Public Safety said was last seen in Tyler, Texas, at 1:34 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

Authorities believe the child is with 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson. Their relationship was not immediately disclosed.

Texas DPS gave the following descriptions for little Jamar and Jackson:

Jamar Ross, left, went missing on July 14, 2023. Texas DPS believe he may be with Tarhondia Jackson.

Abducted child: Jamar Ross

  • Age: 1 year old
  • Race: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Weight: 45 lbs.
  • Height: 2 feet 8 inches
  • Gender: Male

Suspect: Tarhondia Jackson

  • Age: 26 years old
  • Race: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Weight: 200 lbs.
  • Height: 6 feet 2 inches
  • Gender: Female

Anyone with information on Jamar's whereabouts is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

