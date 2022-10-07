Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old Livingston girl reportedly taken by non-custodial mom

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a 2-week-old girl out of Livingston, Texas.

The girl at the center of the alert is Sonni Meilike, who was described as white, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. Authorities identified Sonni's alleged abductor as her mother, who shouldn't have custody of her and reportedly left with the newborn in a hurry.

Sonni was last seen on Oct. 6 at 2:41 p.m. in the 300 block of Floydene Street.

Sonni's mother, Sylvia Norma, was described as a white woman. She's 31 years old and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She has tattoos on her back and left arm, according to authorities.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sonni Meilike, left, who may have been taken by her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, right. Texas DPS/Polk Co. Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.