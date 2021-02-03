amber alert

2-year-old boy missing from north Texas believed to be in immediate danger

CELINA, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 2-year-old from north Texas who is believed to be in grave danger.

The Celina Police Department is looking 2-year-old Levy Pugh. Police say Levy is 2 feet 6 inches tall, 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

They believe he was taken by 42-year-old Isaac Pugh. Isaac is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.



Police have not said how Isaac and the boy are related, or what led to the abduction.

Isaac is believed to be driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma, with license plate number MDT1625.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call Celina police.
