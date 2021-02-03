2-year-old boy missing from north Texas believed to be in immediate danger

The Celina Police Department is looking 2-year-old Levy Pugh. Police say Levy is 2 feet 6 inches tall, 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.
They believe he was taken by 42-year-old Isaac Pugh. Isaac is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Levy Pugh from Celina, TX, on 02/02/2021, TX plate MDT1625 pic.twitter.com/wAKmgqwKH5— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 3, 2021
Police have not said how Isaac and the boy are related, or what led to the abduction.
Isaac is believed to be driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma, with license plate number MDT1625.
If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call Celina police.