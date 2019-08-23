AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy out of Waxahachie

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy near the Dallas area.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedeman. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes.
DPS is also searching for 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin in connection with the abduction.
According to a release, Harbin is believed to be driving a 2012 white Nissan Quest with Texas license plate FLW5767. She was last heard from in Waxahachie.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Waxahachie police at 469-309-4410.
