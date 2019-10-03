Amber Alert issued in Houston after driver witnessed apparent kidnapping

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl who was allegedly taken from southeast Houston.

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department. The girl, who is between 8 to 10 years old, was last spotted at 7:55 a.m.

A tow truck driver told authorities he witnessed a black man grab a child, put her in a headlock and force her into his car in the 5600 block of Selinsky Road.

Police say the girl is black with a medium complexion. She has a thin build and long wavy hair. She was wearing a green shirt.

The suspect is described as a black man, mid-30s, weighing 215 pounds and standing at 5' 11".

The vehicle is a 2006-2013, black, Chevy Impala with tinted windows and a paper license plate that has a dark tint over the plate.



Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.
