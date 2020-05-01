2-year-old abducted San Antonio girl found near Waco

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old girl who was the subject of an overnight Amber Alert out of San Antonio has been found safe outside of Waco, according to authorities.

Troopers took custody of Aurora Lopez at a convenience store in Lacy Lakeview, Texas, around 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to Waco media reports.

Texas DPS troopers spotted the vehicle listed in the Amber Alert on I-35 and pulled over the driver, said Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Johnny Garcia.

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers were working to reunite Lopez with her family Friday morning.

The little girl was believed to be with 49-year-old Sherry McGill, who was wanted in connection to Aurora's disappearance.

No arrests were made in the traffic stop. Investigators were working to find out what exactly happened that led to the Amber Alert being issued.

No information about McGill's connection to the child was released.

Lacy Lakeview is about 180 miles north of San Antonio.
