Franklin Police Department looking for 35-year-old woman in connection with 12-year-old's abduction

FRANKLIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Franklin Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday night.

Law enforcement officials believe Addison Alvarez is in grave or immediate danger.

The video above covers what an Amber Alert is and what has to happen in order for one to be issued.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Melissa Renee Salazar in connection with Addison's abduction.

Addison is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants and white Nike's with a pink check on them.



Police describe Salazar as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 100 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call the Franklin Police Department.

Franklin, Texas is about 40 miles north of College Station.

The Amber Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.

You can view all active Texas Amber Alerts from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety at dps.texas.org.
