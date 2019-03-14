AMBER ALERT: 2 children, mother abducted at gunpoint in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued after two children and their mother were abducted at gunpoint in Houston.

Police are searching for 4-year-old Aiden Payne-Warner and 6-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner, Jr. Their brother, 1-year-old Camden, may also be missing.

According to Houston police, the children were abducted from 8330 Blue Quail Drive at gunpoint, along with their mother 26-year-old Shyqua Nutall.



The suspect is 27-year-old Andre Redus McDaniel. He is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and 220 pounds.

McDaniel was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black tank top, and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a 2013 white Chevy Impala with a paper plate that reads #30395Z3.

Aiden, age 4, is described as black with a light complexion. He has short black hair and light brown eyes. He stands approximately 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing white with black print matching basketball pants and shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Alexander, age 6, is described as black with a medium complexion. Alexander is taller and slimmer than Aiden. Alexander has dark brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing red with black print matching basketball shorts and shirt, and light canvas shoes.

