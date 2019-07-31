dogs stolen

Amazon driver accused of stealing dog while on delivery and trying to sell it for $100

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police arrested an Amazon delivery driver after she allegedly stole a dog from a home and tried to sell it on Craigslist for $100.

Police say 22-year-old Mycah Keyona Wade was making deliveries as a contract driver for Amazon when she spotted the dog, a 2-year-old Dachshund named R.J.

Reports say the dog darted out of his home in Parker County, just west of Dallas, when his owners headed out to the grocery store, and Wade snatched him.

A landscaper who recognized her along with some private security video helped police track down Wade.

Wade eventually turned herself in and returned the dog to his owners.

She was released from jail and is now being charged with theft. She has since been fired from Amazon.

RELATED: Thieves steal English and French bulldogs worth over $44K from pet store in NE Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Thieves in Houston get off with $44K in puppies from Pets 'R Us.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dogstheftarrestamazontexas newsdogu.s. & worlddogs stolendelivery service
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Couple blames dog-walking app Wag for stolen pooch
Thieves steal bulldogs worth over $44K from Houston pet store
Girl whose puppy was stolen loses battle with brain cancer
Bellaire family doing everything they can to find lost dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man kills ex's parents before turning gun on himself: deputies
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Church almost hidden by overgrown grass turns to Ted
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
Neighbors' frustrated as garbage pick-up comes to a halt
Show More
3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after I-10 crash
Homeowner shot through his front door by deputy: bodycam
Lightning storm moving out of Houston and into Sugar Land
Tighter regulations possible after support animal attack on flight
2 Walmart employees killed by co-worker, officials say
More TOP STORIES News