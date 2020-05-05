Food & Drink

Amarillo mayor says help coming as cases climb near meat plants

AMARILLO, Texas -- A surge of coronavirus cases in the Texas Panhandle, a crucial region for the nation's beef supply, has federal officials sending help to Amarillo to try to control rising numbers of infections over the past week, the mayor said Monday.

The Amarillo area is responsible for 25% of the nation's fed beef supply, Mayor Ginger Nelson said, as the community joins others in the Midwest where the virus has sickened hundreds of meatpacking workers and threatens to disrupt the nation's supply of pork and beef.

In Texas, more than 240 cases are linked to a JBS USA plant in Moore County, according to Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has previously singled out the county as an area of concern.

Confirmed cases in neighboring Potter County have doubled over the past week to more than 800, and at least nine people have died.

RELATED: How the nation's meat supply could impact Houston stores

"I'm hopeful they will be able to help us box in where our current hot spots are," Nelson said of the strike force coming to the area, which she expected to arrive soon as Monday. "So that we can protect our hospital capacity and begin to strategize why it is our city is having the numbers that we're having."

JBS USA spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said the company, although notified about the task force, does not know what their plan is or how it will affect the plant.

Meanwhile, "the facility is open and operating, despite increased absenteeism in recent weeks. We are doing our best to safely provide food for the country during a challenging time," she said in an email.

SEE ALSO: Why Americans may see a meat shortage during the coronavirus outbreak

Outbreaks have hit meat plants across the county. President Donald Trump has ordered them to remain open, while on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called the plants among "the most dangerous places there are right now."

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Friday said more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 20 who died. Not all states provided data.

The CDC researchers cited risks including difficulties with physical distancing and hygiene, and crowded living and transportation conditions.

Anton said a team of health experts, including those with the CDC, will be visiting processing plants in the Panhandle this week to assess and recommend safeguards.

READ MORE:
COVID-19 expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices
Large meat plant closes after 293 employees test positive for coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktexastexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DPS Trooper, deputy injured in Brazoria Co. house fire
Woman heard screaming for help in chilling video found safe
Father of fallen HPD officer recounts son's personality, life
Woman decorates Christmas tree with free masks for neighbors
Man accused of putting dog leash on stepson charged again
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Man firing shots while walking down street arrested, police say
Show More
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
Houston SPCA releases animal abuse videos to educate public
450 Harris Co. businesses reported for violating order
Galveston struggling to manage overcrowding at beaches
More TOP STORIES News