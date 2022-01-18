Off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Amanda Crowder died after domestic dispute

Our hearts are heavy and filled with sadness over the death of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder (33). Please continue to keep the HCSO, the family and friends of Deputy Crowder in your prayers. https://t.co/JsXD2HTeWv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 17, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died following a shooting early Monday morning.Amanda Crowder, 33, was off duty at the time of her death.Crowder and her boyfriend, who is a firefighter with the Houston Fire Department, reportedly got into a fight after leaving a bar. The man drove to a fire station on Washington Ave. for medical help.Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting.