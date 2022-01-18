deadly shooting

Off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Amanda Crowder died after domestic dispute

Off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy died after domestic dispute

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died following a shooting early Monday morning.

Amanda Crowder, 33, was off duty at the time of her death.



Crowder and her boyfriend, who is a firefighter with the Houston Fire Department, reportedly got into a fight after leaving a bar. The man drove to a fire station on Washington Ave. for medical help.

Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting.
