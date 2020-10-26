american music awards

AMA nominations 2020: See the list of American Music Awards nominees

Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will fight it out for Artist of the Year at the 2020 American Music Awards.
By Danny Clemens
Nominees in the top category were announced live Monday morning on "Good Morning America." Additional nominees will be announced later in the morning.

Last year's show saw Swift make history, shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins on the same night she was named Artist of the Decade. She heads into this year's show with a total of 29 American Music Awards under her belt.

Just one more win this year will see Swift top her own record for all-time wins. She also currently holds the record for most Artist of the Year wins, with five.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.
