Alvin ISD educator has been teaching since she was 12

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Alvin ISD's Bel Nafegar Sanchez Elementary opened in August to 800 students and a very excited namesake.

"You're humbled beyond belief," Bel Sanchez said.

Sanchez was born in El Campo in 1948. She was one of 12 kids in her family.

"My parents were illiterate and poor folks, but they were always very giving, very involved in church. So, I started teaching Sunday school at age 12 to non-English speaking kiddos," she explained.

Sanchez soon became a teacher and created Alvin ISD's first bilingual programs.

After 40 years in the district, she still volunteers her time.

"When she walks by, teachers kind of hold themselves a little straighter, kids kind of hold themselves a little straighter because we want her to know that we believe in what she's done," said principal Rosemary Reed.

