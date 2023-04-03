Texas Dept. of Public Safety issues Amber Alert for 12-year-old Allyanna Hernandez in Gonzalez, TX

Allyanna Hernandez is believed to be in grave danger as she was last seen on Saturday, April 1, around midnight in the 1600 block of St. Vincent Street, officials said.

GONZALEZ, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 12-year-old girl in Gonzalez, Texas.

According to officials, Allyanna Hernandez was last seen on foot around midnight in the 1600 block of St. Vincent Street on Saturday, April 1, and is believed to be in grave danger.

Allyanna was last seen wearing glasses, a white blouse, bell-bottom blue jeans, and white shoes.

Officials say her physical description is as follows:

She is a white female, five feet tall, 90 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding young Allyanna's whereabouts or her abduction is urged to call the Gonzalez Police Department at 830-672-8686.