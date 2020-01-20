American Ninja Warrior with Parkinsons running Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Allison Toepperwein is the epitome of an inspirational story. She is a single mom who has competed in the America Ninja Warrior competition and she is competing in her first Chevron Houston Marathon. She does all this while having Parkinson's disease.What started off as a chairing opportunity for HAPS (Houston Area's Parkinson's Society) has turned into a full fledged marathon for Toepperwein. She lives with the disease every day, but nothing stops her."Wait a minute, I have been on America Ninja Warrior," said Toepperwein. "I do all these stupid things like pull a jeep with my body and do all these crazy obstacles. I can't not run the full marathon."Toepperwein is as fit and active as they come, but it wasn't always that way."I sat in Dr. Jacob Jankovic's office a couple of months after I was diagnosed and he said get moving because exercise is the only thing to proven to slow the progression. I took that to heart. That is something I can do, I can control. It has been nothing but a miracle," said Toepperwein.Toepperwein says Parkinson's isn't a death sentence, it's a life sentence."It is a way that every day, I can wake up and be thankful grateful for my life, look at it as a blessing and live life to the fullest," said Toepperwein.Living life to the fullest includes running 26.2 miles over Houston."One of my check marks was the Houston Marathon. So, I am going to check that off and move on to my next adventure."