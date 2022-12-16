Harris Co. Judge's chief of staff leaving for new role after being charged with multiple felonies

Alex Triantaphyllis is one of three staffers charged earlier this year with misuse of official information, which is a third-degree felony, and tampering with a government record.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's chief of staff is leaving his role after less than two years, following a controversial run that included multiple felony charges.

Hidalgo, who's stood by Alex Triantaphyllis's side throughout the allegations, announced Friday that he will step down from the position to begin a new one within the county.

"Over the past four years, Alex worked day and night for our community with incredible professionalism and dedication, through some of the most trying times. I'm grateful for his service and proud that he was part of my team. As we enter the next chapter of my Administration, I'm excited to continue to hire the best and brightest to enact the agenda and values voters called upon us to implement. We've begun a nationwide search for a Chief of Staff and I welcome all qualified candidates to apply," Hidalgo tweeted.

Triantaphyllis was charged in connection to that $11 million COVID-19 contract controversy in March.

According to prosecutors, he was one of the three staffers who helped get Elevate Strategies the contract that was then called into question. The staffers were charged with misuse of official information, a third-degree felony, and tampering with a government record.

Hidalgo claimed the investigation has been politically motivated.

Triantaphyllis joined Hidalgo's team in 2019 and took on the role of COS in 2021.

Although Triantaphyllis will remain in his current seat until early 2023, the county said they've began a search for a replacement. At this time, it's unclear what Triantaphyllis's new position will be.

