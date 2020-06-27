coronavirus texas

Gov. Abbott signs waiver allowing bars to sell mixed drinks to-go

Gov. Greg Abbott approved a waiver on Saturday allowing restaurants and bars to serve mixed drinks to-go and for delivery, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

The waiver said restaurants and bars must have a Mixed Beverage Permit and can only sell drinks containing distilled spirits mixed and sealed by the business itself.

Previously, selling mixed drinks to-go wasn't allowed under the Alcoholic Beverage Code, but the governor's order waives that law.

The new order comes after many businesses struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after Abbott limited the sales of alcohol on Friday to combat a recent drastic spike in cases.

"Operating during this pandemic has proved an incredible challenge for all segments of the alcoholic beverage industry," TABC Executive Director, Bentley Nettles said. "Opening up the ability for these businesses to sell mixed drinks to go will help ease the burden for many of these struggling businesses."

According to TABC, "Alcohol orders must be accompanied by a food order. If the covering or lid on the top of the container has any holes that would provide a way to consume the beverage with the lid intact, it would constitute an illegal open container."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmeal deliverygreg abbottcoronavirus texasabbottcovid 19 pandemicalcoholdelivery service
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. judge moves COVID-19 threat level to red
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown delays reopening
League City's Fireworks Extravaganza canceled
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Equusearch searching for missing soldier in Coryell County
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order
The faces of COVID-19: Patients share their experience
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
Dust is here, when will it leave?
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown delays reopening
Show More
League City's Fireworks Extravaganza canceled
Overnight curfew ordered for Galena Park
Elysian Viaduct project expected to be completed this fall
Why today is DJ Screw Day in Houston
Burned body found next to north Houston dumpster
More TOP STORIES News