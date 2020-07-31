Society

Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express," dies at 76

The British film director Alan Parker on Nov. 6, 2012, at Alcala de Henares in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)

LONDON -- British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included "Bugsy Malone," "Midnight Express" and "Evita," has died at 76.

A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.

Parker was one of Britain's most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes "Fame," Mississippi Burning, "The Commitments and "Angela's Ashes." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.

Parker also championed Britain's film industry, serving as the chairman of the British Film Institute and the U.K. Film Council. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

Fellow director David Puttnam said Parker "was my oldest and closest friend - I was always in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again."

He is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, his children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymovie newscelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Westpark business burns in 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
As $600 unemployment benefit ends, what other help is there?
6 retired HPD officers indicted in Harding St. botched raid case
Family of woman killed in own driveway not giving up hope
Second rental help program coming for Houstonians
A weak front could bring strong storms late today
Doctor says he's fighting war against COVID-19 and stupidity
Show More
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
LA Zoo lions euthanized due to declining health
Neighbors work to remove plant that nearly killed dog
Topo Chico hard seltzer is coming to Texas next year
Answers to Election Day questions stirred by Trump's tweets
More TOP STORIES News