Police ask for help locating gang member they say is dangerous

Alan Eleizer Reyes, 24, is wanted in seven felony cases, five of which involve a crime spree that began in 2019.
The felony charges include engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
Reyes was charged with two additional felonies for bail jumping.
@houstonpolice is seeking the public's assistance in locating Alan Reyes. Reyes is considered a dangerous gang member and is currently wanted in 5 felony cases in a crime spree that began in 2019. Please contact @CrimeStopHOU w/his whereabouts. See story-->https://t.co/KaER1Ufjrt pic.twitter.com/LK2CMopSgH— Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 19, 2020
The crime spree first began with a confrontation with two males at a nightclub on Little York on January 27, 2019.
Police say Reyes assaulted the males inside of the club, causing serious bodily injury.
In December 2019, police say the suspect was trespassing at an apartment on Blalock when he fired several rounds at an attendant who asked him to leave, narrowly missing him and striking a building.
On April 3, 2020, Reyes had a confrontation with a male affiliated with a rival gang in which he punched and kicked the man and pulled out a handgun, shooting at him 10 times and striking him five times, according to police.
Police say Reyes' street name is "Puppet." He has allegedly eluded police since his initial January 2019 charge, and his whereabouts are unknown.
He is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous. Police noted that in all of his confrontations, he was in possession of a firearm.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who calls in with information on his whereabouts.
In a tweet, Houston police spoke directly to anyone who may be helping Reyes hide.
Who doesn't need extra money right now? The person who calls into @CrimeStopHOU with his whereabouts remains completely anonymous and cashes in up to $5,000. He now has 7 felony warrants. Whoever is letting him hide out at their place, shame on them. That's a felony for you too!! https://t.co/RtlRJSdci7— Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 25, 2020
"Whoever is letting him hide out at their place, shame on them," the tweet read. "That's a felony for you too!!"
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.