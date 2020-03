AJ Armstrong's brother told doctors he witnessed parents' murders

EMBED >More News Videos "I lost my whole house that I've been living in and paying for all these years," said Maria Val Porto De Sa, a victim of the explosion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The older brother of A.J. Armstrong may have witnessed the slayings of their parents based on psychiatric records that A.J.'s defense team wants entered into evidence.ABC13 obtained Joshua Armstrong's medical records that were part of a pre-trial motion.In the opening statements of A.J.'s first trial last year, defense attorneys tried to illustrate Joshua's involvement in the killings of Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, arguing the older brother has a history of disturbing behavior and access to his parents' home at the time.They also said he showed up at the home within minutes of the murders.In the first trial, A.J.'s attorneys were unable to admit Joshua's medical records as part of their case. In the motion filing for the second trial, the records show handwritten documents that not only label Joshua as schizophrenic, suicidal and depressive.Under a form section for "History of trauma or loss," Joshua's psychiatric doctor checks the box for "Yes" and adds "saw parents murdered 2016."Further, a summary of Joshua's voluntary admission for paranoia states that he doesn't believe A.J. is guilty."Patient states that in July 2016, both of his parents were murdered in their home. His brother is in custody as a suspect, although he doesn't believe that he is guilty," the document states.While this was expressed, the summary goes on to illustrate a deeper mental breakdown in wake of his parents' deaths."Patient states that at this point he has accused everyone in his family of killing his parents, and is constantly interpreting their statements as a coded message that's a threat to kill him," the summary reads.The records do not appear to identify who may have killed their parents, though, attorneys insist it's just short of a confession by Joshua.A.J.'s attorneys told Eyewitness News on Thursday the presiding trial judge has seen the motion, and a hearing is slated for Monday.Rick DeToto, A.J.'s lead attorney, offered a statement in light of the pre-trial filing:ABC13 also reached out to the prosecutors in the case. As of Thursday morning, they have not responded to questions regarding the motion.