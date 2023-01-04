Pretrial hearing to begin today for AJ Armstrong's 3rd capital murder trial after 2 hung juries

The now-23-year-old accused of killing his parents as a teenager, nearly seven years ago, is going on trial for a third time. His two previous trials ended with a hung jury.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting Wednesday, attorneys will begin the process of putting A.J. Armstrong on trial for a third time.

He's accused of killing his parents nearly seven years ago. His two previous trials ended with a hung jury.

At a pretrial hearing on Wednesday morning, A.J.'s attorney and the judge will discuss dates for the start of the trial, which is expected to begin sometime in February.

SEE ALSO: Houston man will be tried 3rd time after mistrial in October over parents' murders when he was 16

This will be the third time A.J. will be tried for a capital murder charge in the shooting deaths of his mother and father, Dawn Armstrong and Antonio Armstrong Sr. They were both found shot to death in bed in their southwest Houston home back in 2016.

Investigators on the case have argued from the very beginning -- it was A.J. who carried out the brutal murders. They claim he used his father's gun and left it on the kitchen counter next to a note that read, "I've been watching you." He was just 16 years old at the time.

A.J. has always maintained his innocence -- even now as a 23-year-old man and a father.

RELATED: Mistrial declared in AJ Armstrong retrial after nearly 18 hours of deliberation

Here is a breakdown of the last two juries:

2019: Eight said A.J. was guilty, and four said he was not guilty

2022: Four said A.J. was guilty, and eight said he was not guilty

After the last trial, we got some insight into how intense jury discussions were in trying to decide if A.J. murdered his own parents.

"It got out of hand a few times. We had one person that was kind of the mediator and was like, 'OK guys, let's just take a break,'" a juror told ABC13. "People were disagreeing, and they didn't want to be open-minded and see a different side. It got very heated and emotional, for sure."

The pretrial hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Come back to this post for updates.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: 'I didn't do it:' Accused killer A.J. Armstrong tells his story