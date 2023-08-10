Officials investigating what sparked large fire at Airchampion Air Conditioning in NW Harris County

The fire at Airchampion Air Conditioning was so big that about 75 firefighters were sent to the scene. Once they got there, officials said they had a tough time putting it out.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An air conditioning warehouse went up in flames in northwest Harris County Wednesday night, and now investigators are working to figure out how it started.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted Wednesday evening that multiple crews were responding to the fire at about 6:45 p.m. at Airchampion Air Conditioning in the 10000 block of Gilson Lane.

Officials said a hazmat team was also called out to the scene because of the refrigerant in the warehouse, which is oil-based.

This was a four-alarm fire, so about 75 firefighters responded to the scene, but authorities said no injuries were reported. The warehouse was not open at the time the fire sparked.

One aspect that made getting the fire out a bit more difficult is that the fire marshal's office says crews had to lay about 1,000 feet of line to hook up to the nearest fire hydrant.

"When they got on scene, it is an AC warehouse. Ten minutes into them being on scene, they went ahead and dispatched the Harris County Hazmat team. Investigators heard the call and immediately went into the call," Brandi Dumas with the fire marshal's office said.

Pollution control also arrived to monitor the air quality, and according to them, there were no issues.

Photos shared by the fire marshal's office showed extensive damage and smoke surrounding the area.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the fire.

