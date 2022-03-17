recall

Airborne gummies recall issued after reports of caps popping off bottles, hitting people

Airborne immune support gummies provide vitamin C, other minerals
EMBED <>More Videos

Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems

CHICAGO -- Millions of bottles of Airborne gummies are being recalled due to an issue with their containers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall notice on its website Wednesday.

It says the company behind Airborne, Reckitt, has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off of bottles.

Eighteen reported minor injuries.

One reported an eye injury requiring medical attention.

RELATED: Fitbit recalls 1 million smartwatches over burn hazards

Because of this, Reckitt, or RB Health, is pulling more than 3 million Airborne gummies bottles off of the shelves.

The recall affects select 63- and 75-count bottles in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The gummies were sold at several retailers including Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and online at Amazon and SchiffVitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

VisitSchiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsvitaminsrecallu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer product safety commission
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Houston baby hospitalized after using recalled Similac formula
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
TOP STORIES
Children find mother shot to death in Splendora garage, deputies say
16-year-old driver shot and killed on the North Loop
1 teen killed and 1 injured in NW Houston shooting, police say
New video shows Greenway Plaza shooting suspect's arrest
Man accused of shooting supervisor to death, HPD says
Lack of help for Cy-Fair student shows dire state of teacher shortage
Rain back in the picture later today
Show More
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Harvey victim finally receives new home years after the storm
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Ride share driver completing ride from Louisiana to Houston missing
Houston nonprofit organizations feel impact of higher fuel prices
More TOP STORIES News