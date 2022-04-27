armed robbery

Man caught on video robbing fast food employees at gunpoint as they took out the trash in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man who was caught on video robbing restaurant employees as they took out the trash in northwest Houston.

The aggravated robbery happened on Friday, April 22 around 11 p.m. at a fast food restaurant in the 11100 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Surveillance video shows an employee opening the back door of the restaurant to take out the trash, when a man suddenly appeared, pointing a handgun. You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

When the suspect came through the back door, another employee ran to see what happened. Video shows the suspect point his handgun at that employee too.

The suspect told the employees to take him to the back office, police said.

He then forced them to open a safe and place money in a bag.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green shirt, green shorts and carrying a green sling bag.

