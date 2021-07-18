Texas A&M needs 5,000 Aggies for Midnight Yell TV commercial

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Lights! Camera! Hullabaloo!
Texas A&M University has put out a casting call for Aggies to appear in a television commercial for the upcoming football season.
The College Station flagship campus is looking for 5,000 fans to take part in a Midnight Yell Practice on July 30 at Kyle Field for the spot that is scheduled to air during football games this fall, according to a statement from the university.
"No other university can draw thousands of fans at midnight before Gameday like Texas A&M has done for nearly a century," Texas A&M vice president for brand development Shane Hinckley said in a statement. "It's one of our most powerful and unique traditions. We're excited to have it featured in our national commercial aired during Southeastern Conference (SEC) and non-conference games."
Special edition t-shirts will be handed out to the first 1,000 people who show up, and free food and refreshments will be provided.
Aggies are asked to show up at 7 p.m. at the northeast entrance of Kyle Field on July 30 to be in place for filming that should start at sundown.
While there will be free chow, Aggies can bring unopened bottled water and snacks with them.
Participants will need to be 18 or older or show up with a parent or guardian.
Of course, you'll want to show up wearing Aggie apparel with plenty of maroon and white.
There was no word on if the production crew planned to include the traditional lights-out that concludes actual Midnight Yell Practice events.
Texas A&M has a list here of what you can and can't do at Yell Practice, as well as how it all got started in 1913.
