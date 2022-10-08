Texas A&M student facing charges after defacing part of the George Bush Presidential Library Complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas A &M University student is facing several charges after acts of vandalism at the George Bush Presidential Library, Texas A &M police said.

Kyle Mcadoo,20, was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly broke a window and attempted to set a fire inside the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, police said.

Police also said that Mcadoo allegedly set fire to a car in the parking lot and broke into an SUV.

According to police, they said that Mcadoo was "extremely intoxicated" when the vandalism occurred.

Mcadoo is currently inside a county jail.

Police have said that they're unclear of a motive.